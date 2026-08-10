Man from Kerala dies of cardiac arrest at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a male passenger from Kerala died at Hyderabad airport on Sunday, August 9, during immigration after landing from Dubai.

The incident occurred early morning when the passenger was supposed to board a connecting flight from Hyderabad to Kerala.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Outpost police said, “The man was travelling on an Indigo flight. He died due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday. It was a natural death, and no complaint was filed in this regard.”

The RGIA outpost police and airport authorities are making arrangements to shift the deceased to Kerala.