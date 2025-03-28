Man gets 1.5 yrs in jail for killing pregnant woman in road accident

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday, March 28, sentenced a 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver to one-and-a-half years of rigorous imprisonment for rash and negligent driving that led to the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Hayathnagar in 2017.

The accused has been identified as P Subhash.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him.

According to reports, the accused, who was intoxicated at the time, lost control of his vehicle and fatally hit the victim. The prosecution established that his reckless actions resulted in the tragic loss of two lives.