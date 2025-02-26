Hyderabad man sentenced to 20 yrs in jail for rape of minor girl

Hyderabad: In a swift judgment, the Special Court for POCSO cases at LB Nagar in Hyderabad has sentenced Velishala Sudhakar, an office boy at an international school in Kothapet, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a five-year-old UKG student.

The court also ordered the perpetrator to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 and awarded Rs 8 lakh in compensation to the victim.

The trial, which began just four months ago, concluded with the court relying heavily on the testimony of the young girl, whose statement was corroborated by her parents, school staff, and medical reports.

According to the police, the perpetrator lured the child while she was playing on the school campus, taking her to a secluded area under the pretext of playing together.

There, he committed the heinous crime. When the girl cried out in pain, the perpetrator abandoned her and continued with his duties as if nothing had happened.

The incident came to light when the girl reported the assault to her mother, who immediately contacted the Chaitanyapuri police.

Sudhakar, a resident of Suryapet district, had been working at the school for about four years before the crime. He was arrested based on evidence collected by the police.

Throughout the trial, the girl remained consistent in her account of the events, providing detailed descriptions of the assault.

Other witnesses and evidence presented in court further solidified Sudhakar’s guilt, leading to his conviction and sentencing.