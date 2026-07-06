Man gets 5-year jail for unnatural sexual offence against wife

The wife accused her husband of repeated physical abuse. When she got pregnant, he hit her stomach.

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Hyderabad: A tailor, who was arrested for non-consensual unnatural sexual acts with his wife, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by a Hyderabad court.

Ram Biradar, a resident of Nandimuslaiguda, was convicted under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Biradar was arrested based on his wife, Latha Biradar’s, complaint. She accused her husband of repeated physical abuse. When she got pregnant, he hit her stomach.

Subhan Bakery

Furthermore, he engaged in non-consensual unnatural sexual acts throughout their marital life.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, with an additional three months of simple imprisonment in case of non-payment.

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