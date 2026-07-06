Two held for cheating Begum Bazar trader of Rs 7 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Goshamahal Police on Monday, July 6, arrested two people for cheating a Begum Bazar-based trader of Rs 7 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Akunuru Ashok, 60, a businessman and his driver, Dharmendra Singh, 25.

The complaint was lodged by Roop Chand Solanki. He said that Ashok made him supply pulses and grains worth Rs 7,48,367/- by promising payment would be made.

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Upon realising he was cheated, Solanki lodged a complaint with the Goshamahal Police, who began a probe.

On Monday, they were arrested. During the investigation, police found documentary evidence, including invoices, cheques and bank return memos.

Ashok and Dharmendra Singh have been sent to judicial remand. Further investigation is underway.