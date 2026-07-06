Teen among 3 held with 40 kg ganja at Secunderabad rail station

Hyderabad: Two people and a juvenile were arrested on Sunday night, July 4, for allegedly trying to transport 41.31 kg of dry ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra through Secunderabad Railway Station.

The seizure is worth around Rs 10 lakh, officials say.

The joint operation was carried out by the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP), the EAGLE unit of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The accused were identified as Mahesh Dilip Wandhare, 25, a catering worker and Kartik Chandrakant Ambe, 30, a tattoo artist. Both are residents of Nagpur.

A 17-year-old juvenile from the same city was also apprehended. The alleged supplier, Sanju Sahu, is absconding.

According to the police, Mahesh, Kartik and the juvenile are habitual consumers of ganja and alcohol. Mahesh was previously arrested in Maharashtra in connection with drugs and had served a one-month jail term.

Police said that around two months ago, Mahesh met Sanju Sahu. He offered him Rs 5,000 per trip to transport ganja to Nagpur. Mahesh roped in Kartik and carried out one trip. Subsequently, the juvenile joined the operation.

On July 3, the trio allegedly met Sanju Sahu at Balangir Railway Station, where he handed over 40 packets of dry ganja. Mahesh concealed 20 packets in a trolley suitcase and a backpack, while Kartik and the juvenile carried 10 packets each in separate backpacks.

The accused travelled by Nagavali Express to Charlapally Railway Station on July 4. The next day, they travelled to Secunderabad Railway Station to board the Dakshin Express to Nagpur.

Since the train was scheduled to depart later in the night, the trio waited in the general waiting hall with the contraband. At around 2.30 pm, personnel of the GRP, TGANB’s EAGLE team and the RPF, who were conducting surprise checks against drug traffickers on railway platforms and trains, intercepted them.

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During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to possessing ganja concealed in their luggage. A search resulted in the seizure of 41.131 kg of dry ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs 10 lakh in the illegal market.

The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Mahesh and Kartik have been sent to judicial remand.