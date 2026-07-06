4 kg ganja seized from train at Malkajgiri, one held

One person was apprehended in connection with the seizure and handed over to the excise department.

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The Divisional CPDS team detected an attempt to illegally transport ganja aboard Train No. 12861 Express at Malkajgiri. Officials seized about 4 kg of dry ganja valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh during the check.

One person was apprehended in connection with the seizure and handed over to the excise department for further investigation.

This is the latest in a series of drug seizures reported from the Malkajgiri railway belt in recent weeks. On June 23, police arrested two men with 18 kg of dry ganja at Malkajgiri Railway Station.

Subhan Bakery

The Divisional CPDS team has also been involved in other recent operations in the area, including a joint check with GRP and RPF personnel aboard the Devagiri Express in May, which led to the seizure of Rs 1.22 crore in suspected hawala cash near Malkajgiri.

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