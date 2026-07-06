4 kg ganja seized from train at Malkajgiri, one held

The Divisional CPDS team detected an attempt to illegally transport ganja aboard Train No. 12861 Express at Malkajgiri. Officials seized about 4 kg of dry ganja valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh during the check.

One person was apprehended in connection with the seizure and handed over to the excise department for further investigation.

This is the latest in a series of drug seizures reported from the Malkajgiri railway belt in recent weeks. On June 23, police arrested two men with 18 kg of dry ganja at Malkajgiri Railway Station.

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The Divisional CPDS team has also been involved in other recent operations in the area, including a joint check with GRP and RPF personnel aboard the Devagiri Express in May, which led to the seizure of Rs 1.22 crore in suspected hawala cash near Malkajgiri.