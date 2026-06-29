Two arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad, 450 gm seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Excise Enforcement wing seized 450 grams of ganja and arrested two persons during a raid conducted in SK Nagar under the Jubilee Hills Excise Station limits on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Ayush Kumar and Shabash. They were selling the narcotics from their residence, officials allege.

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Both men were taken into custody and handed over to the Jubilee Hills Excise Police Station for further action. A probe is underway into whether the accused are a part of a larger drug distribution network.