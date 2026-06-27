110 kg ganja bound for Maharashtra seized in Hyderabad, 4 held

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad Zone Task arrested four individuals on Friday, June 26, for allegedly trying to transport 110 kg of ganja worth Rs 56 lakh from Odisha to Maharashtra through Hyderabad.

The team also seized two cars and four mobile phones.

The accused have been identified as Prashant Ganesh Pasalkar alias Nana, Rajesh Hanumant Londhe, Srihari Lima, 26, and Shahaji Gorak Changan alias Pappu, 25.

Pasalkar, Londhe and Changan are from Pune and Lima is a native of Odisha. They had procured the ganja 10-12 days ago from a supplier named Prabhitra Pradhan from Odisha, at Rs 4,000 per kg.

The consignment was meant for Maharashtra, where it fetches Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per kg.

Police said to evade police checks, the accused used internet calls for communication, ran one vehicle 5 km ahead of the other, and even swapped the second car’s Odisha registration plate with a fake Maharashtra plate at toll gates.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional DCP K.S. Rao. The accused, along with the seized property, have been handed over to Adibatla Police Station, where a case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

Police said kingpin Pranav Singh of Maharashtra and supplier Prabhitra Pradhan are absconding.

Hyderabad City Police have urged the public, especially youth, to stay away from drugs. Parents have been advised to keep a watch on their children. Information on drug activity can be given on toll-free number 1064. Identity of informants will be kept confidential.