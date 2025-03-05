Man gets lifer for murder at toddy shop in Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy district court at LB Nagar sentenced Bhonagiri Anthoni, 48, to life imprisonment on Tuesday, March 4, for a murder and attempted murder case that occurred a decade ago in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

In February 2015, Anthoni, then working as an auto driver, visited a toddy compound at BN Reddy Nagar. While consuming toddy, a woman asked him to move to another area designated for women.

Enraged by this, Anthoni left but returned with a knife. He attacked the woman’s husband and then repeatedly stabbed the woman when she tried to intervene.

The woman succumbed to her injuries, while her husband survived.

Following his arrest, police filed a chargesheet, and the court relied on statements from the woman’s relatives, toddy shop workers, and other witnesses to convict Anthoni.