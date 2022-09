Hyderabad: Customs officials caught a passenger who was smuggling gold at the RGI Airport and seized 116 grams of the yellow metal valued at Rs 6 lakh.

The passenger who arrived from Riyadh by Flight AI – 942 was trying to smuggle the gold in specially made undergarments. On suspicion, customs officials did a body scan and found the passenger smuggling gold.

The passenger was detained and the gold was seized. A case has been booked against the passenger. Further investigation is in progress.