Man held for distributing poison at Mumbai Muharram procession

Mumbai: Police arrested a man, who identifies himself as ‘ex-Muslim,’ for allegedly distributing capsules containing a poisonous substance during a Muharram procession in Mumbai, leaving 11 people ill.

The incident took place near Rehmatabad Cemetery at Reay Road in the Byculla area during the Ashura procession, where a large number of people had gathered.

The accused was identified as Fayyaz Nisār Hussain Premji. According to police, he distributed capsules claiming they were painkillers and immunity boosters. Believing him, many consumed it, and shortly afterwards, 11 people were rushed to the hospital. They are now stable.

The case came to notice when 26-year-old Salman Syed complained of stomach pain and vomiting.

Police arrested a man, who identifies himself as 'ex-Muslim,' for allegedly distributing capsules containing a poisonous substance during a Muharram procession in Mumbai, leaving 11 people ill.



The incident took place near Rehmatabad Cemetery at Reay Road in the Byculla area… pic.twitter.com/wErl2WJOFW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 28, 2026

The capsules contained zinc phosphide, a chemical used as rat poison. Around 14,900 capsules were seized. Police believe many more had already been distributed before he was stopped.

During questioning, Premji allegedly confessed that he intended to target the Muharram procession. He had procured 50 kg of zinc phosphide and ordered 30,000 empty capsules.

Police are now investigating whether the accused acted alone or with others. The seized capsules and chemical samples have been sent for forensic examination.