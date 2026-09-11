Man held for impersonating Rahul Gandhi’s aide in Hyderabad

The accused is a habitual offender who allegedly impersonated a political aide associated with the Congress party.

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Accused Gaurav Kumar
Gaurav Kumar.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police has arrested a 45-year-old man accused of posing as an aide to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and brought him to the city from Central Prison, Patiala, on a transit warrant.

The accused, Gaurav Kumar, was arrested on Thursday, September 10, based on a complaint by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, Jetti Kusuma Kumar, on September 1, alleging that he received a call from the accused, who was impersonating Rahul Gandhi’s aide Kanishka Singh.

The accused allegedly contacted Kumar via WhatsApp calls and messages, impersonating Singh and offering political favours, positions, and other benefits in exchange for money. The AICC general secretary produced the evidence, call details and requested police action.

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Accordingly, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched to trace and identify the accused and prevent further misuse of Singh’s identity and reputation.

The accused is a habitual offender who allegedly impersonated a political aide associated with the Congress party. He was arrested under Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using a digital device) of the IT Act and Section 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cybercrime.

Kumar was brought from Patiala’s Central Prison, where he was languishing after being arrested by the Punjab Police under Sections 180 (possession of forged currency) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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