Man held for possessing 4.1 gram ganja in Hyderabad

The accused, identified as Rahul Maheshwari was found to be under the influence of ganja while driving.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 3:58 pm IST
Man held for possessing 4.1 grams of ganja by Hyderabad police.
Man arrested for possessing ganja

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man in Hyderabad was arrested by the Telangana Excise Department on Thursday, April 23, for possessing 4.1 gram of ganja.

The accused, identified as Rahul Maheshwari, was found to be under the influence of ganja while driving. The accused and the seized material, along with the car, were handed over to the Meerpet Excise Police.

Previous incident

On April 21, a 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs near a temple in Hyderabad‘s Musheerabad. Around 1.311 kg of hybrid cannabis, known as OG Kush (a high-quality, unadulterated ganja), was seized during a raid.

Subhan Bakery

The accused, Rahul Singh, was caught peddling the contraband near the Venkateswara Swamy Temple. During interrogation, he disclosed his associate’s name, Injath Singh, who procured the drug from Bangkok and supplied it to him for sale in the local market.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 3:58 pm IST

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