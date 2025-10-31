Man held for raping woman in Telangana’s Kamareddy district

The incident occurred on October 26 when the woman was on her way to work in an agricultural field.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 31st October 2025 10:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man from Bihar was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Telangana’s Kamareddy district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on October 26 when the woman was on her way to work in an agricultural field. The accused, a labourer at a rice mill, allegedly attacked and injured her before raping her and fleeing the spot, police said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered at the Machareddy police station.

During the investigation, police tracked down the accused and arrested him in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Thursday, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra said in a release.

He was produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody, police added.

