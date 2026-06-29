Man held for removing BJP flag in Telangana’s Hanamkonda

The incident occurred within Subedari Police Station limits at a time when BJP national president Nitin Nabin is on a three-day visit to Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Man removes a BJP flag in Hanamkonda
Man removes a BJP flag in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for removing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag from a wall in Telangana’s Hanamkonda on Sunday, June 28.

The incident occurred within the Subedari Police Station limits at a time when BJP national president Nitin Nabin is on a three-day visit to Telangana. The flags were placed near the Ambedkar circle.

In a video shared on social media, the man was confronted by a few BJP supporters. Asked why he remove the flag, the man said, “I don’t like the divisive, Hindu- Muslim politics of the BJP. Modi is coming to Telangana since they want to win the state.”

Subhan Bakery

“Modi doesn’t want Muslims and Hindus to live in harmony. I don’t want that to happen,” he added. The accused was detained, a Hanamkonda Police official told Siasat.com.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button