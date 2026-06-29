Man held for removing BJP flag in Telangana’s Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for removing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag from a wall in Telangana’s Hanamkonda on Sunday, June 28.
The incident occurred within the Subedari Police Station limits at a time when BJP national president Nitin Nabin is on a three-day visit to Telangana. The flags were placed near the Ambedkar circle.
In a video shared on social media, the man was confronted by a few BJP supporters. Asked why he remove the flag, the man said, “I don’t like the divisive, Hindu- Muslim politics of the BJP. Modi is coming to Telangana since they want to win the state.”
“Modi doesn’t want Muslims and Hindus to live in harmony. I don’t want that to happen,” he added. The accused was detained, a Hanamkonda Police official told Siasat.com.