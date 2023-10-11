Man held for sending email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Accused had allegedly sent an email claiming that there will be a blast on the stadium, an official said without elaborating.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th October 2023 11:27 am IST
https://x.com/SyedAKashafQ/status/1703468736899059755?s=20
Representational image

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad crime branch has arrested a man for allegedly sending an email threatening attack on the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The accused, who has no criminal background, was arrested from Rajkot in Gujarat, they said.

The massive stadium is one of the venues of the ongoing cricket World Cup and the India-Pakistan cricket match will be played here on October 14.

MS Education Academy

The accused had allegedly sent an email claiming that there will be a blast on the stadium, an official said without elaborating.

Also Read
Man arrested for `molesting’ woman co-passenger on flight

The accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, resided on the outskirts of Rajkot.

“He had issued a brief mail from his phone and carrying his name. He has no criminal background,” the official said.

The Ahmedabad police earlier said extra security arrangements have been made for the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match on October 14.

The face-off between the neighbours on the cricket field is expected to draw a huge crowd.

More than 11,000 personnel of various agencies including Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards among others will be deployed in Ahmedabad and at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the India-Pakistan cricket match on October 14, a senior official said on Monday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th October 2023 11:27 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button