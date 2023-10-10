Man arrested for `molesting’ woman co-passenger on flight

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 9:52 pm IST
Murder convict nabbed from Telangana 12 years after jumping parole
Representational image

Nagpur: A 32-year-old man was arrested by police here on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a woman co-passenger on a Pune-Nagpur flight of a private airline, an official said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The alleged incident took place on Monday, he said.

Also Read
Amid conflict, Israel announces emergency plan for inbound int’l flights

The accused was identified as Feroze Shaikh, resident of Kondhwa area of Pune, who is an engineer by profession.

MS Education Academy

The 40-year-old woman complainant, a resident of Chandrapur, was on her way to Nagpur to perform the last rites of her father, the official of Sonegaon police station said.

The accused allegedly made unwanted advances towards her after the plane landed at the Nagpur airport.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan who was on board intervened and restrained Shaikh before reporting the incident to police, the official said.

Shaikh was subsequently booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and further probe was on, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 9:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button