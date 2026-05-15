Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Vikarabad district

The accused, Shaik Farhan, went to the victim's house on the pretext of borrowing a phone charger and assaulted her.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2026 3:45 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A man has been taken into custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at Yalal mandal in Vikarabad district on Thursday, May 14.

The accused, Shaik Farhan, went to the victim’s house on the pretext of borrowing a phone charger. Finding no one else present, he allegedly entered the premises and sexually assaulted the girl. The victim later informed her family members about the incident.

A complaint was filed at the Yalal police station, a case was registered, and the accused was taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2026 3:45 pm IST

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