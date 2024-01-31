Man held for snatching gold chain at Nizamabad railway station

Published: 31st January 2024
Hyderabad: The government railway police Nizamabad arrested a chain snatcher and recovered stolen items worth Rs 65,000 from him.

The accused, Shaik Ibrahim, 25, a resident of Islampura in Kenalktta of Nizamabad district was involved in a chain snatching on platform number 1 of Nizamabad railway station. He had snatched a gold chain from Vijaya Laxmi on January 20.

A case was booked and special teams were formed to nab the accused. After ten days of search, the police found and arrested Ibrahim in Islampura of Nizamabad and arrested him. He admitted to snatching the gold chain.

The police recovered a part of the gold chain from him while the remaining was held by the victim when she tried to resist the snatching attempt.

