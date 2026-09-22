Man held for stabbing brother to death after fight in Warangal

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by his brother in Warangal, reports said on Tuesday, September 22.

The victim was identified as Elubaka Prasad, 31, who worked as a welder and lived with his mother. The accused, Elubaka Praveen, 32, lived with his wife and children at Keerthinagar in Gorrekunta.

According to police, the brothers were involved in disputes for some time. On the night of September 19, Praveen went to Prasad’s house in Garib Nagar, where a fight ensued between them. Praveen allegedly attacked Prasad with a knife, stabbing him indiscriminately. Prasad died on the spot due to profuse bleeding.

Geesugonda police reached the scene after receiving information and collected evidence with the help of the clues team. Based on a complaint lodged by Prasad’s mother, Sujatha, police registered a murder case against Praveen unde Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Geesugonda Inspector D Vishweshwar said special teams were formed to apprehend Praveen, who was absconding.

According to reports, residents claimed a dispute over a mobile phone may have also contributed to the killing. Prasad had recently purchased a new mobile phone, and an argument reportedly ensued after Praveen asked him to give him his old phone. The quarrel allegedly escalated and culminated in the killing.