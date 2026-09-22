Man held for stabbing brother to death after fight in Warangal

The victim was identified as Elubaka Prasad, 31, who worked as a welder and lived with his mother.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Man stabbed to death in Borabanda on Wednesday evening, June 3.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by his brother in Warangal, reports said on Tuesday, September 22.

The victim was identified as Elubaka Prasad, 31, who worked as a welder and lived with his mother. The accused, Elubaka Praveen, 32, lived with his wife and children at Keerthinagar in Gorrekunta.

According to police, the brothers were involved in disputes for some time. On the night of September 19, Praveen went to Prasad’s house in Garib Nagar, where a fight ensued between them. Praveen allegedly attacked Prasad with a knife, stabbing him indiscriminately. Prasad died on the spot due to profuse bleeding.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Geesugonda police reached the scene after receiving information and collected evidence with the help of the clues team. Based on a complaint lodged by Prasad’s mother, Sujatha, police registered a murder case against Praveen unde Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Geesugonda Inspector D Vishweshwar said special teams were formed to apprehend Praveen, who was absconding.

According to reports, residents claimed a dispute over a mobile phone may have also contributed to the killing. Prasad had recently purchased a new mobile phone, and an argument reportedly ensued after Praveen asked him to give him his old phone. The quarrel allegedly escalated and culminated in the killing.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button