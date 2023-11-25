Man held for stealing laptops from masjids in Hyderabad

Abdul Nadeem, 26, a resident of Moosarambagh in Malakpet visited the mosques in the city and on noticing bags containing laptops committed theft when the owners were attending the prayers

Updated: 25th November 2023 6:39 pm IST
Police said that Nadeem committed theft of laptops in Asifnagar, Chaderghat, Afzalgunj, Khairatabad, Abids and Chaderghat police stations limits

Hyderabad: Afzalgunj police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team apprehended one person who was stealing laptops, belonging to namazis from different mosques and recovered six laptops and a mobile phone from him.

Abdul Nadeem, 26, a resident of Moosarambagh in Malakpet visited the mosques in the city and on noticing bags containing laptops committed theft when the owners were attending the prayers. He committed theft of laptops in Asifnagar, Chaderghat, Afzalgunj, Khairatabad, Abids and Chaderghat police stations limits.

He also stole other valuables also that were kept in the mosques by the visitors, police said.

Based on a tip off, the Task Force and Afzalgunj police apprehended him and recovered the property.

