Man held for thrashing elderly mother after tying her to electric pole

The victim who was in dire need of money recently sold a cauliflower from the son's farm to a neighbour.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th December 2023 11:24 pm IST
Odisha man thrashes mother, ties her to electric pole
Odisha man thrashes mother, ties her to electric pole- IANS

Bhubaneswar: A 39-year-old man in Odisha’s Keonjhar district has been arrested on the charges of assaulting his elderly mother after tying her to an electric pole for stealing a cauliflower.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The accused was identified as Satrughna Mahanta, a resident of Saraspasi village.

“On Saturday, we were informed by some villagers that the elderly woman had come to a hospital for treatment. Our staff immediately rushed to the hospital and recorded her statement. Following investigation, we found the allegations against the accused son were prima facie true. So, we arrested Mahanta after registering a case against him,” a police officer said.

MS Education Academy

The official stated that the woman had two sons, and the elder son had passed away a few years ago.

The elderly woman has been staying alone following familial discord with her son.

The lady has no other way for subsistence used to live on government ration and at the mercy of other villagers.

The victim who was in dire need of money recently sold a cauliflower from the son’s farm to a neighbour.

When her son came to know about the incident, he tied the over 60-year-old woman to an electric pole and thrashed her brutally. The incident took place on December 20.

The video and photo of the brutal act of the son soon went viral.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th December 2023 11:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button