Man held from Gujarat for `offering’ minister’s posts to Maha BJP MLAs, demanding money

Nagpur: Nagpur police has arrested a man from Ahmedabad for allegedly demanding money from at least four MLAs in Maharashtra for minister’s posts in the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

Neeraj Singh Rathod, a resident of Morbi, Ahmedabad district, allegedly claimed to be a personal assistant of BJP president J P Nadda, an official said here on Tuesday.

Besides calling four Maharashtra MLAs, he had allegedly also called an MLA in Nagaland and another in Goa, the official said.

Vikas Kumbhare, BJP MLA from the Central Nagpur constituency, filed a complaint after Rathod allegedly contacted him.

Kumbhare did not pay any money to Rathod, but some other MLAs apparently shelled out money, the official said.

An offence of cheating under Indian Penal Code section 420 was registered at Tehsil police station and a team of city police arrested the accused from Morbi.

Further probe was on, the official said.

Notably, following the Supreme Court’s ruling on issues related to the June 2022 split in the Shiv Sena, which gave a reprieve to the Shinde government, there was a buzz that a cabinet expansion could happen soon.