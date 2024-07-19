Man held in Prayagraj for threatening to bomb CM Yogi Adityanath

Accused has been identified as Anirudh Pandey, a first-year law student and resident of the Sarai Inayat police station area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Abhishek Bharti said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th July 2024 2:17 pm IST
Ramdroh, Rashtradhroh part of Congress, INDIA bloc: Yogi Adityanath
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Prayagraj: A man who had threatened to bomb Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media a few days ago has been detained here, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Anirudh Pandey, a first-year law student and resident of the Sarai Inayat police station area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Abhishek Bharti said.

According to DCP Bharti, Pandey confessed during interrogation that he had posted the threat on microblogging platform X to garner fame and got the idea from YouTube videos.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Uttar Pradesh: Disquiet in BJP over Yogi Adityanath

The police and surveillance team took immediate action following Pandey’s identification and he was detained on Wednesday night under Section 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, the officer said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th July 2024 2:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button