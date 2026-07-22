Man held with 14 kg ganja worth Rs 7 lakh in Hyderabad

Accused, along with the seized ganja, was handed over to the Serilingampally Excise Police Station.

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Man held with 14 kg ganja worth Rs 7 lakh in Hyderabad
Man held with 14 kg ganja worth Rs 7 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Enforcement team sleuths of the Prohibition and Excise Department arrested a man and seized 14 kg of ganja worth around Rs. 7 lakh during a narcotics enforcement operation near Serilingampally Railway Station.

According to Assistant Commissioner G. Srinivasa Reddy, the Cyberabad Enforcement team, led by Inspector Chandrasekhar, apprehended the suspect, identified as Nakul Yadav, 27, while he was allegedly waiting to deliver the contraband to a customer.

Police said Nakul had transported the ganja from Berhampur in Odisha to Hyderabad. Acting on credible information, the enforcement team intercepted him near Serilingampally Railway Station before the delivery could be made.

Subhan Bakery

The officials seized 14 kg of ganja and Rs. 2,890 in cash from his possession. The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs. 7 lakh.

The accused, along with the seized ganja, was handed over to the Serilingampally Excise Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

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