Man injured in suspected Maoist bomb blast in Telangana’s Mulugu

Hyderabad: A bomb exploded near the Mutyam Dhara waterfall in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district on Friday, March 21, severely injuring a villager. Security forces suspect Maoist involvement, as such explosive traps have been used in the region before.

The victim, identified as Krishna Murthy from Ippagudem village, suffered serious injuries to both legs in the blast.

According to local reports, the incident occurred when four villagers ventured into the forest to collect bamboo poles. As they were returning, the hidden explosive went off, leaving Krishna Murthy critically wounded while three others narrowly escaped.

Locals rushed the injured man to the Venkatapuram government hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.