Man jailed for ‘objectionable remarks’ against PM Modi

Circle Officer said strict action would continue against those found sharing inflammatory, objectionable or content disrupting law-and-order on social media.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 7:15 am IST
A Representational image of a person in jail
Representational Image

Sultanpur: A man was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly circulating objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Tuesday, June 2.

Local SHO Mahendra Pratap Singh said a case was registered against Anant Kumar Shukla, a resident of Bhawanigarh village in Sultanpur district, for allegedly circulating a social media post containing abusive and objectionable language.

The post went viral and triggered resentment among the locals, raising concerns about a possible disturbance to public order, police said.

Subhan Bakery

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Shukla from his village on Tuesday. He was later produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, the SHO said.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar said strict action would continue against those found sharing inflammatory, objectionable or content disrupting law-and-order on social media.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 7:15 am IST

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