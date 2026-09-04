Man jailed over illegal PDS rice diversion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police executed a Preventive Detention (PD) order against a 30-year-old man on Thursday, September 3, over his alleged involvement in the illegal procurement, diversion and black-marketing of subsidised Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Nahid, a resident of Charminar running a footwear business.

According to the police, Nahid would procure subsidised PDS rice and wheat from beneficiaries at low prices, store them in clandestine godowns, and then transport them to other states for sale at higher prices.

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These activities caused financial loss to the state government and the Civil Supplies Corporation and adversely affected the proper functioning of the Public Distribution System, which is intended to supply essential commodities to eligible beneficiaries, police said.

Nahid has two cases against him at Pahadishareef Police Station under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

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To prevent him from continuing these activities, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar issued a detention order under Section 3 of the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980.

Pursuant to the order, Pahadishareef Police apprehended Nahid on Thursday and lodged him in Chanchalguda Central Prison.