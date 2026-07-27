Man jumps before Bengaluru metro train, services disrupted

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man died after allegedly jumping onto the tracks in front of a Namma Metro train at Huskur Metro Station on the RV Road–Bommasandra Yellow Line on Monday evening, disrupting services on a section of the newly opened corridor.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred at around 5.50 pm. Metro officials said the man suddenly jumped onto the tracks as a train was entering the station. Station staff immediately switched off the traction power and rushed to rescue him. However, he was trapped beneath the train and was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased had not been established at the time of filing this report.

Senior BMRCL officials and Hebbagodi police rushed to the station and launched an investigation. The body was later extricated from beneath the train by metro personnel and police before being shifted to the mortuary at St. John’s Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, metro services between Electronic City and Bommasandra, covering five stations, were temporarily suspended, while train operations continued between RV Road and Electronic City. BMRCL appealed to commuters to make alternate travel arrangements and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East Division) Mohammed Sujeetha also visited the station to supervise the investigation.

Metro authorities said services on the affected stretch would resume after completion of police formalities and safety inspections.

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