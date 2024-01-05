Man jumps in front of Metro, under treatment for severe head injuries

BMRCL officials said that services between Yeswantpur and Nagasandra were disrupted. Normal service was affected on the Green Line between 7 pm and 8 pm. But services were restored later.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th January 2024 11:11 pm IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line services were briefly disrupted on Friday evening after a 23-year-old man allegedly attempted to end his life by jumping in front of a train at Jalahalli Metro station here, police said. The incident happened around 7 pm, they said.

According to the police, a person from Alappuzha district of Kerala who is employed at a factory in Abbigere jumped on to the metro rail track of Jalahalli Metro station. The metro employees responded immediately and cut power supply.

The man was hit by the train and sustained severe head injuries. He was shifted to Saptagiri hospital where he is currently under treatment, a senior police officer said.

