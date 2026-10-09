Man killed as trolley carrying steel pipes overturns in Balanagar

"After taking the U-turn, due to the heavy load, the goods van turned turtle and steel pipes fell on the scooter, which was to the left of the van," the Balangar Police said.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
A trolley carrying pipes in Balanagar
A trolley carrying pipes in Balanagar

Hyderabad: A 56-year-old businessman died in an accident in Balanagar on Thursday, October 8, after a trolley carrying steel pipes overturned and the pipes fell on him.

The accident occurred around 3:30 pm. The victim was identified as Prakash Pawar, a resident of Shahpur. According to Balanagar Police, Pawar was travelling to his gold smelting shop in Ameerpet when the accident occurred.

A video shared on social media shows the trolley making a U-turn before overturning as Pawar passed by.

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“After taking the U-turn, due to the heavy load, the goods van turned turtle, and steel pipes fell on the scooter, which was to the left of the van,” Balanagar Police said.

The businessman, who was riding a two-wheeler, was crushed under the steel pipes and died on the spot. After being alerted, Balanagar Police rushed to the scene and removed the trolley using a crane. Pawar’s body was shifted to a hospital for a postmortem examination.

The trolley driver was arrested and booked for culpable homicide under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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