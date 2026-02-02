Man kills daughter to contest Maharashtra local body polls, held in Telangana

Those having more than two children are ineligible to contest local polls in Maharashtra.

Hyderabad: A Maharashtra man, a father of three children, who aspired to contest local body elections in the state, allegedly killed his six-year-old daughter by throwing her into a canal in Telangana to be eligible to contest panchayat polls, police said on Monday, February 2.

The 28-year-old man, a resident of Kerur village in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district in Maharashtra, bordering Telangana, came towards Nizamabad district along with his daughter on a bike on January 29 and threw her in a canal. Local residents after noticing the girl’s dead body in the canal informed the police.

Police registered a case and three teams were formed as part of the investigation, Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya said. Some residents from Mukhed identified the deceased girl after seeing her photo which was circulated by police. Subsequently, the police team visited the village and confirmed that the deceased child belonged to Kerur village.

Police further found out that the deceased girl was among the three children of a man, who runs a salon in Mukhed and was living with his wife and the three children (two daughters and a son).

Sitting Sarpanch suggested to give up child for adoption

He had a plan to contest for the post of Sarpanch in the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra, police said.

However, as the legal limit of two-children to contest panchayat elections would make him ineligible to contest, the sitting Sarpanch suggested him to give one of his children in adoption.

The man tried to get the birth certificate of his son changed and even went to Pune Corporation Office to alter it, but failed to do so.

The accused then hatched a plan to eliminate one of his children and report the child as missing, police said.

As part of the plan, the accused brought her daughter on his bike towards Nizamabad and threw her in a canal, about 90 kms from their native village, police said adding the child died.

During the course of investigation, police arrested the man and the Sarpanch in connection with the incident.

After detecting the case, police altered the sections accordingly to murder, kidnapping and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

