Body found on church premises in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a dead body was found on the premises of a Church in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Sunday, February 2.

According to repots, the body was chopped and dumped parts of the body at the Church and on a heap of garbage by unidentified assailants. Some residents notice foul smell coming from garbage bags and alerted the police.

Based on preliminary investigation, the police said that the murder occurred two or three days ago, and that it was difficult to identify the body since it had been chopped. A case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita, and the investigation is underway.