Telangana ACB arrests Mandal Revenue Inspector in bribery case

Mohammed Abdul Hakeem was caught red-handed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd February 2026 4:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Monday, caught the Mandal Revenue Inspector (MRI) of Gurampode Mandal in Nalgonda for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Mohammed Abdul Hakeem was caught on the premises of MRO office when he demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant “to process and forward the complainant’s application and relevant file to the Tahsildar for restoration of deleted land details from the online 1-B Register,” an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) release said.

The bribe amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused officer, who had performed his public duty “improperly and dishonestly” to obtain undue advantage, it said.

He was produced before the court.

