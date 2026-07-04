Man kills wife over suspicion of character in Hyderabad’s Uppal

After the murder, Suresh reportedly telephoned Jessica's sister and informed her about the incident

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Dead body covered with white sheet and a hand visible on the floor in a dark room.

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Chilukanagar under the limits of the Uppal Police Station on Saturday, July 4.

The deceased has been identified as Jessica. According to preliminary information, her husband, Suresh, allegedly killed her following frequent disputes and on suspicion over her character.

Local residents said the couple had been quarrelling regularly for some time. After the murder, Suresh reportedly telephoned Jessica’s sister and informed her about the incident.

Subhan Bakery

On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot, shifted the body for a post-mortem examination, and registered a case.

The police have taken up an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident. Further details are awaited.

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