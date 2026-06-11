Hyderabad man kills wife over suspicion, visits to parental home

Hyderabad: Bahadurpura Police on Thursday, June 11, said that they have arrested a man accused of killing his wife over suspicions regarding her character and frequent visits to her parental home.

The accused has been identified as Sulaiman Sayeed alias Suleman, 32 years, a resident of Kishan Bagh.

According to police, Sulaiman had long harboured suspicions about his wife, Nishad Fatima (30), and despite several mediation attempts through Lok Adalat, the couple’s differences remained unresolved.

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Police said the accused continued to subject his wife to physical and mental harassment, and on June 7, after a heated argument, Sulaiman decided to kill Nishad and concealed a kitchen knife.

Later, when Nishad was alone at the house, he allegedly slit her throat while she was asleep, killing her on the spot. He then disposed of both their mobile phones in an attempt to destroy evidence before fleeing from the scene.