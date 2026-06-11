Hyderabad man kills wife over suspicion, visits to parental home

Sulaiman had long harboured suspicions about his wife, and despite several mediation attempts through Lok Adalat, the couple's differences remained unresolved.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Sulaiman Sayeed, 32, resident of Kishan Bagh
Sulaiman Sayeed, 32, resident of Kishan Bagh

Hyderabad: Bahadurpura Police on Thursday, June 11, said that they have arrested a man accused of killing his wife over suspicions regarding her character and frequent visits to her parental home.

The accused has been identified as Sulaiman Sayeed alias Suleman, 32 years, a resident of Kishan Bagh.

According to police, Sulaiman had long harboured suspicions about his wife, Nishad Fatima (30), and despite several mediation attempts through Lok Adalat, the couple’s differences remained unresolved.

Subhan Bakery

Police said the accused continued to subject his wife to physical and mental harassment, and on June 7, after a heated argument, Sulaiman decided to kill Nishad and concealed a kitchen knife.

Later, when Nishad was alone at the house, he allegedly slit her throat while she was asleep, killing her on the spot. He then disposed of both their mobile phones in an attempt to destroy evidence before fleeing from the scene.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button