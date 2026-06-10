Bollaram murder: Man killed wife for sending money to parents

Hyderabad: Police have cracked the murder of a 35-year-old Bihari woman, arresting her husband for allegedly hiring contract killers and orchestrating the crime.

Mina Devi was brutally killed by a group on May 30 at IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy. Her husband, Anil Kumar Sah, initially told the police that both were attacked by unidentified men who slit his wife’s throat, left him injured and fled with his bike.

However, police said that it was Anil who planned the murder. He had met with an accident and had become physically weak. He also learnt that his wife had been sending her earnings to her parents for the past three years.

Anil said he felt neglected by Mina and thus decided to kill her. He hired Rinku Kumar, leader of a Bihari gang, for Rs 2 lakh for the job.

On May 29, Rinku reached Hyderabad along with two of his associates, Ranjan and Neeraj and met Anil and planned Mina’s murder.

After committing the offence, the gang abandoned the bike on the outskirts before fleeing to Bihar in a private bus, police said.

Anil then gave a false statement to the police and inflicted injuries on his hands and back to show that he had been attacked, police added.

Ranjan was arrested and brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant.

The search for the other two accused is still underway. Rinku has been involved in ganja and liquor smuggling, kidnappings and other offences in Punjab, Bihar and Haryana, while Neeraj has been involved in seven bodily and property offences in Bihar.