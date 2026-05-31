Couple attacked with knives in Bollaram, wife dead, husband critical

Hyderabad: A woman was brutally murdered in IDA Bollaram police limits on Sunday, May 31, when assailants attacked a couple with knives.

The incident occurred in Sangareddy when the couple was returning home. They were reportedly interrupted by the assailants, who attacked the husband multiple times before slitting the woman’s throat.

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The victim’s gold ornaments were intact, and there were no signs of a sexual assault.

The injured husband was shifted to a hospital where he is under treatment. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.