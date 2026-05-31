Couple attacked with knives in Bollaram, wife dead, husband critical

The incident occurred in Sangareddy when the couple was returning home.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2026 3:59 pm IST
Woman murdered at IDA Bollaram
Woman murdered at IDA Bollaram

Hyderabad: A woman was brutally murdered in IDA Bollaram police limits on Sunday, May 31, when assailants attacked a couple with knives.

The incident occurred in Sangareddy when the couple was returning home. They were reportedly interrupted by the assailants, who attacked the husband multiple times before slitting the woman’s throat.

The victim’s gold ornaments were intact, and there were no signs of a sexual assault.

Subhan Bakery

The injured husband was shifted to a hospital where he is under treatment. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2026 3:59 pm IST

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