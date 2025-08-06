Man kills woman, then suicides in Bengaluru’s Tirupalya locality

Bengaluru: A woman was murdered and the accused allegedly died by suicide shortly after the crime in Tirupalya near Hebbagodi on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mandira Mandal (27).

Police said she was attacked with a knife and her throat was slit. The accused, Suman Mandal (28), was found hanging in the same house later. Both hailed from West Bengal.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Suman was a friend of Mandira’s husband Bijoy Mandal.

Mandira and Bijoy had been married for eight years and had a six-year-old son. However, the couple had been living separately for the past two years. Mandira was residing in a rented house in Tirupalya.

According to police, on Sunday evening, Suman reportedly went to visit Mandira. An argument is said to have broken out, during which Suman allegedly killed her using a knife available in the house. He later died by suicide by hanging himself in the room.

Hebbagodi police visited the spot and have sent both bodies for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.