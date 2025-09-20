Man learns chain snatching on YouTube, caught in the act in Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man who allegedly learned chain snatching from YouTube videos was apprehended by the Mehdipatnam police on Friday morning, September 19, while trying to escape after snatching a gold chain.

The incident occurred in the Mehdipatnam locality, where a woman was targeted while walking across the road.

Plain clothes police personnel pursued the accused Shaik Aleem alias Sonu and arrested him near Azizia Masjid X Road. Police seized a 14-15 gram gold chain from him.

Currently residing with his relatives in Rajendranagar, Aleem originally hails from Akola in Maharashtra. Officials informed that Aleem had visited Hyderabad a few days back.

Initial investigation points to the fact that Aleem had Googled “how to snatch chains” and routes of escape, including train timings from Secunderabad and Nampally to his hometown Akola in Maharashtra. Aleem also reportedly learned tricks on evading arrest.

The authorities stated that investigation is underway to establish whether Aleem had committed such crimes in the past.