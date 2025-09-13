Man loses Rs 25 lakh in matrimony fraud; Two held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested by Hyderabad’s Cybercrime police on Friday, September 12, for allegedly duping a man of Rs 25 lakh through a matrimony fraud.

The accused have been identified as Aneesa Mohmadyaseen Hundekar, 33 and Mohammed Abdul Aamer, 31. A third accused, Zohar Fathima, 24, is currently absconding.

According to the police, the complainant was looking for a matrimonial alliance in March 2023, discovered an Instagram ID called ‘khoobsurat.rishte‘. He came into contact with what he believed was a prospective bride, but was cheated out of Rs 25 lakh on fabricated pretexts.

He discovered that the person he was interacting with had been using the photo of a Pakistani influencer.

Two of the accused, Aneesa and Fathima, residents of Bijapur in Karnataka, allegedly created fake profiles on Instagram and matrimonial WhatsApp groups and lured in victims with edited photos and videos.

After gaining the victim’s trust, they solicited money from them, citing medical and personal emergencies.

Aamer, a resident of Hyderabad, allegedly provided bank accounts for fund transfers.

Police have seized two mobile phones, a laptop and a tablet, five bank passbooks, three cheque books and three debit cards from the accused.

A case has been registered under sections 66(C), 66(D) of IT Act and 318(4), 319(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.