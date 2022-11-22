Man massaging Satyendra Jain in jail, a rape convict: Tihar sources

The man massaging Delhi health and finance minister Satyendra Jain in jail has been identified as a rape convict charged with the POCSO act, Tihar jail officials told ANI.

The convict is identified as Rinku, who is serving a jail term and was booked under sections 506 (for criminal intimidation) 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 376 (rape)

The masseur providing massage to jailed Delhi min Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He's a prisoner in a rape case, charged u/s 6 of POCSO Act & 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. He's not a physiotherapist: Tihar Jail official sources



On November 18 a video of the minister being massaged by Rinku inside the Tihar jail surfaced after which the former drew flack from the opposition , with the opposition BJP and Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the “silence” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While Jain moved a court here seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly leaking the CCTV footage, AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia defended his colleague, claiming he was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury, and accused the BJP of doing “cheap” politics on his health issues.

Sisodia, who is currently in charge of the Prison department that was earlier held by Jain, alleged his colleague has been framed in false case and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is resorting to such “theatrics” as it is “losing the MCD and Gujarat polls”.

