Man murdered in clash at rehab centre in Hyderabad’s Miyapur

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old man undergoing treatment at a de-addiction rehabilitation centre in Hyderabad’s Miyapur was brutally murdered on Wednesday night, September 24, following a clash with fellow inmates.

The victim, identified as Sandeep, aged 39 from Piduguralla in Palnadu district, had been admitted to the Rapha Rehabilitation Centre in Miyapur for the past eight months to overcome drug addiction.

According to police, two other inmates, Adil from Nalgonda and Suleman from Borsas, allegedly attacked and killed him.

Clash over personal disputes

Preliminary police investigation revealed that all three men were addicted to narcotics and were undergoing treatment at the same facility.

On Wednesday night, a heated quarrel broke out among them due to personal differences. During the altercation, Adil and Suleman allegedly assaulted Sandeep, leading to his death.

Case registered, accused in custody

Miyapur police have registered a case of murder and taken the two accused into custody.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the dispute and other details surrounding the incident.