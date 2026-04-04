Man out on bail for wife’s murder ends life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man out on bail for his wife’s murder died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Nanakramguda on April 2.

The deceased, identified as Kuchapu Raraju was residing in a hostel after his bail in March this year. On Thursday, Raraju asked a relative to meet him at Nanakramguda where he hung himself from a tree.

Marriage and alcoholism

Raraju married Vijayalakshmi 14 years ago, and the couple had two sons. After some time, Raraju was addicted to alcohol and other habits, which led to arguments between the couple.

On December 23 last year, Raraju repeatedly punched Vijayalakshmi on the face, after which she was unconscious. He rushed her to a hospital at KPHB, where the doctor declared that she was brought dead.

Earlier, the Miyapur police registered a case of culpable homicide under Section 105 of BNS in Vijayalakshmi’s death and remanded Raraju to judicial custody at Kandi Jail.