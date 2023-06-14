Man poses as burqa-wearing woman doctor, hoodwinks hospital staff, patients

A case was registered against him for cheating, impersonation and other relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code and further probe was on, the police official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th June 2023 11:36 pm IST
Court hands life term to 5 men for series of murders in Andhra
Representative Image

Nagpur: A 25-year-old man allegedly posed as a woman doctor and managed to move around the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital here for almost three weeks before he was caught on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, who wore a burqa on the hospital premises and identified himself as `Dr Ayesha’, told police that he was gay and posed as a woman to befriend men, said an official of Tehsil police station.

Also Read
Man held for killing wife, dismembering daughter’s body

Nobody After the MSF personnel alerted police, the deception came to light and the man was arrested, he said. The accused’s voice was so woman-like that even the police officials were taken by surprise, he said. He was married but his wife had left him, the official said.

MS Education Academy

A case was registered against him for cheating, impersonation and other relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code and further probe was on, the police official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th June 2023 11:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button