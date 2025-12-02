Man posing as CMO official, 3 others booked for duping jeweller of Rs 2.8 cr

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered a case against a man, who allegedly posed as an officer at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), and three others for allegedly cheating a jeweller of Rs 2.8 crore, officials said.

The 57-year-old jeweller, Shailesh Jain, approached the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station here on November 28 with a complaint against four persons, an official said on Monday.

In his complaint, Jain said that in January 2024, he came in contact with a man, identified as Vaibhav Paresh Thakar (32), who claimed to be a Class I officer working in the Chief Minister’s Office.

Thakar, along with his wife, mother-in-law and agent Birju Salla, conspired and duped the jeweller of Rs 2.8 crore after taking money, gold and diamonds from him under various pretexts between February and April 2024, the complainant alleged.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the four persons on charges of cheating and a probe is on into it, the official said.