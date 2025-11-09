Burglars steal 18 kgs silver ornaments in Dundigal jewellery heist

Police suspect the burglary was carefully planned after the offenders conducted surveillance of the jewellery store’s security measures.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 9th November 2025 8:46 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unidentified burglars broke into Someshwara Jewellers in Dundigal early Saturday, November 8, making off with a large quantity of silver ornaments.

The offenders drilled a hole through the shop’s wall to gain entry and stole approximately 18 kilograms of silver jewellery along with other valuables.

Dundigal police, upon receiving the report, immediately reached the scene and conducted a detailed investigation.

The Clues Team collected evidence, and authorities are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Police suspect the burglary was carefully planned after the offenders conducted surveillance of the jewellery store’s security measures.

A formal case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

