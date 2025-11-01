Hyderabad police recover 118 stolen and lost mobile phones

The previous day, police returned 70 lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 11 lakh to their owners.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st November 2025 6:47 pm IST
Hyderabad police hand over lost and stolen mobiles to their rightful owner
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police recovered more than 118 mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and handed them over to their rightful owners on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Rashmi Perumal said a total of 111 complainants from various police stations under the North Zone limits attended the programme and received their mobile phones.

The previous day, police returned 70 lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 11 lakh to their owners. Saifabad ACP R Sanjay Kumar conducted a special drive to recover the phones which were lost or stolen from July to September 2025 under the Nampally police limits.

Officials said the initiative highlights the efforts of the North Zone police in combating mobile theft and tracing lost devices through the CEIR portal.

