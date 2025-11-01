Hyderabad police recover 70 lost mobile phones, handover to owners

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday, October 31 returned 70 lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 11 lakh to their owners.

The Saifabad ACP R Sanjay Kumar conducted a special drive to recover the phones which were lost or stolen from July to September 2025 under the Nampally police limits.

As part of the recovery drive, the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) was used along with technical surveillance and coordination with mobile service providers to identify and locate the devices.

All recovered mobile phones were handed over to owners during a programme. The mobile phones were recovered after verification of IMEI numbers, ownership documents and related FIR complaint records.